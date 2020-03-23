Albany International Airport shares coronavirus update, stays open

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport remains open, operating at reduced capacity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The airport estimates an 85% reduction in passenger traffic. Concessions continue to operate, though on a shorter schedule, long-term parking fees were lowered to $6 per day, and the Economy E-Lot is closed.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, 22 scheduled departures had been canceled. The airport says it usually averages 54 daily commercial arrivals and departures.

Airport staff also prioritize cleaning and disinfecting the terminal.

Previously, the airport had announced it would distribute hand sanitizer to all passengers and install hand wipe stations throughout the terminal. It said some airlines had expressed interest in housing out-of-service aircraft at the airport.

The Transportation Security Administration is temporarily accepting expired driver licenses as valid identification for those who cannot renew their licenses.

