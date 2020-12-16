Albany International Airport: Several flights impacted by winter storm

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport issued an advisory Wednesday evening. As of 5 p.m., nine incoming flights have been canceled.

Officials with the airport say that this will negatively impact Thursday morning departures because many of the planes scheduled to land Wednesday night were scheduled to stay at Albany International overnight.

Travelers are encouraged to check the Albany International Airport’s website for information on cancellations and delays.

The snow removal team is ready at the airport. The Snow Team is responsible for ensuring the operational efficiency of the runways, taxiways, aprons, gates, and clearing our parking lots, roadways and sidewalks.

Available equipment includes everything from a standard snow shovel to powerful runway snowblowers that can clean the average driveway in less than five seconds!