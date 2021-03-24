Albany International Airport sees 171% increase in passenger traffic nearly one year after pandemic began

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In just over one year, Albany International Airport is reporting that passenger traffic has increased from minus 69% on March 9, 2020 to a plus 240% on March 21, 2021, a 171% increase. The airport says while this jump is impressive, it is still far below pre-COVID passenger traffic.

“We believe our increase in passenger traffic is tied directly to the traveling public’s increased confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and the decrease in reported infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to the coronavirus,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.

The airport says Thursday, March 18 has been the airport’s busiest day of 2021 so far, with 2441 people passing through the TSA security checkpoint to catch their flights.

While these numbers are promising, the airport says they are continuing to follow CDC guidelines including requiring passengers and guests to wear masks while in the terminal and while eating at the airport’s many food establishments. All airlines also require passengers to wear masks during their flights.

Centers for Disease Control Travel Guidelines

Travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. Delay travel and stay home

to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated. If you must travel, take steps to protect yourself and others:



• If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

• Before you travel, get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip

• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public.

• Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from

anyone who did not travel with you.

• Get tested 3-5 days after your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a

full 7 days after travel, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested,

stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

• Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements after travel.