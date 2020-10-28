Albany International Airport prepared for possible Friday snow

Albany Airport snow plow

A snow plow helps clear the runways at Albany International Airport. (Albany International Airport)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport is prepared for any potential snow that may fall on Friday in the Capital Region. The Airport’s deicing trucks stand ready to remove snow and ice from departing aircraft.

Albany Airport Winter Deicing
The fleet of deicing trucks at Albany International Airport stand ready for any potential winter weather. (Albany International Airport)

The Airport’s snow season began on October 1 and extends through May 1.

