Albany International Airport prepared for possible Friday snow

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport is prepared for any potential snow that may fall on Friday in the Capital Region. The Airport’s deicing trucks stand ready to remove snow and ice from departing aircraft.
The Airport’s snow season began on October 1 and extends through May 1.
