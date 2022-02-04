Albany International Airport: Over 20 departing flights canceled due to weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport is currently open and operating. As of Friday, February 4, at 5:55 a.m., a total of 22 departing flights have been canceled due to the weather.

The Airport’s Snow Team has been working on snow and ice removal since Thursday, February 3 afternoon. They will continue to remove snow and ice at the Airport throughout the storm.

Due to the storm, travelers should monitor airline websites including the Albany International Airport website for the latest flight information