Albany International Airport: Over 20 departing flights canceled due to weather

News
Posted: / Updated:
Albany International Airport's snow team

Albany International Airport’s snow team

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport is currently open and operating. As of Friday, February 4, at 5:55 a.m., a total of 22 departing flights have been canceled due to the weather.

The Airport’s Snow Team has been working on snow and ice removal since Thursday, February 3 afternoon. They will continue to remove snow and ice at the Airport throughout the storm.

Due to the storm, travelers should monitor airline websites including the Albany International Airport website for the latest flight information

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19