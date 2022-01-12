Albany International Airport offering direct flights each week to Nashville

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Allegiant Airlines will offer direct non-stop service between Albany International Airport and Nashville, Tennessee. Allegiant Air will have two direct flights each week to Nashville.

The seasonal flights will begin on April 22 and continue through August 15. Allegiant Air will depart Albany at 11:08 a.m. EST and arrive in Nashville at 12:28 p.m. CST.

“Allegiant has exhibited a continued commitment to expand air service at Albany International Airport with new and exciting destinations,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “We look forward to growing our relationship with Allegiant and their future expansion at Albany.”