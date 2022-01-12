Albany International Airport offering direct flights each week to Nashville

News
Posted: / Updated:
albany international airport

albany international airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Allegiant Airlines will offer direct non-stop service between Albany International Airport and Nashville, Tennessee. Allegiant Air will have two direct flights each week to Nashville.

The seasonal flights will begin on April 22 and continue through August 15. Allegiant Air will depart Albany at 11:08 a.m. EST and arrive in Nashville at 12:28 p.m. CST.

“Allegiant has exhibited a continued commitment to expand air service at Albany International Airport with new and exciting destinations,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “We look forward to growing our relationship with Allegiant and their future expansion at Albany.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19