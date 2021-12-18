Albany International Airport holiday travel advisory

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport (ALB) is anticipating a significant increase in holiday travel similar to the seasonal period in 2020. Officials say up to 4,000+ passengers, a day is expected to depart through the airport during this peak holiday.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the Albany International Airport two hours prior to the scheduled departure of their flights they say. ALB has recently reopened the popular Economy E parking lot that will provide shuttle service to and from the terminal. In Addition, two parking garages will also serve Albany travelers.

According to officials all travelers and visitors are advised that federal regulations continue to require that protective face masks be worn at all times while inside the terminal and while traveling on aircraft. ALB says nationwide, up to 6.4 million individuals are anticipated to travel by air during the upcoming

Christmas holiday and New Year’s period.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) warns travelers to be aware of prohibited items as well as continued restrictions on the number of liquids, gels, and aerosols that can be taken through the security checkpoint. Complete carry-on regulations can be found on the TSA’s website TSA.gov.