Albany International Airport hiring TSA officers with $1,000 hiring bonuses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport is looking to hire Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers. The TSA is offering jobs with benefits and $1,000 hiring bonuses at the Albany airport.

Every Thursday from now until the end of February, the TSA will have a recruitment table at the Albany International Airport to provide information about what it is like to work as a TSA officer and to explain the hiring process. The table will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 27 and February 3, 10, 17, and 24 on the baggage claim level of the terminal.

The TSA is currently offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to individuals who become TSA officers at the Albany International Airport. The new hires will receive $500 upon starting and another $500 at their one-year anniversary. New hires will also receive a 10% retention incentive on top of their hourly pay.

Benefits of working at TSA for both part and full-time employees include:

Paid training

Annual and sick leave

Health care plans

Starting pay at Albany International Airport is $18.99 per hour to include the current 10% retention incentive. TSA offers new employees opportunities for pay increases after six months.

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.

“The TSA was created after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and by joining the TSA, individuals will be on the front line of protecting the traveling public and will also be part of our national security enterprise,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York.

For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available. To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit the TSA website.