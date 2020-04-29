Albany International Airport expands social distancing/protection procedures

The new parking garage was lit blue to honor first responders and health care workers. Photo courtesy: The Albany International Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) The Albany International Airport is expanding its social distancing and protection guidelines in an effort to keep passengers safe. The airport has had guidelines in place since the coronavirus outbreak began.

All guests and passengers must wear a mask while inside the airport including passengers and guests that enter Million Air, the airport’s fixed-base operator.

TSA and other airport employees have been practicing social distancing procedures for weeks. The Airport Authority also installed plastic protectors at all ticket counters.

The Airport Authority created a Coronavirus Task Force in February. That group makes sure that passengers and guests remain safe while at the airport. Recent actions taken by the Task Force include:

Deep and continued cleaning and disinfecting of all “touch” surfaces

Installation of hand sanitizers and wipes throughout the terminal

Distributing small bottles of hand sanitizers to travelers

Additional training of housekeeping staff

The Airport Authority is also looking at other ways to cut down on close personal interactions. They have been consulting experts on several things including paperless boarding passes, no-cash concession transactions, and the continuous thermal scanning of passengers and staff.

Several airlines are also taking steps to protect passengers. Starting May 4 all JetBlue passengers will be required to wear a mask on all flights. Frontier passengers will also be required to wear a mask starting May 7. The airline will also take the temperature of every passenger before boarding a flight on the same day.

