Albany International Airport expands social distancing/protection procedures

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) The Albany International Airport is expanding its social distancing and protection guidelines in an effort to keep passengers safe. The airport has had guidelines in place since the coronavirus outbreak began.
All guests and passengers must wear a mask while inside the airport including passengers and guests that enter Million Air, the airport’s fixed-base operator.
TSA and other airport employees have been practicing social distancing procedures for weeks. The Airport Authority also installed plastic protectors at all ticket counters.
The Airport Authority created a Coronavirus Task Force in February. That group makes sure that passengers and guests remain safe while at the airport. Recent actions taken by the Task Force include:
- Deep and continued cleaning and disinfecting of all “touch” surfaces
- Installation of hand sanitizers and wipes throughout the terminal
- Distributing small bottles of hand sanitizers to travelers
- Additional training of housekeeping staff
The Airport Authority is also looking at other ways to cut down on close personal interactions. They have been consulting experts on several things including paperless boarding passes, no-cash concession transactions, and the continuous thermal scanning of passengers and staff.
Several airlines are also taking steps to protect passengers. Starting May 4 all JetBlue passengers will be required to wear a mask on all flights. Frontier passengers will also be required to wear a mask starting May 7. The airline will also take the temperature of every passenger before boarding a flight on the same day.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Saratoga Springs mounted patrol out in the neighborhoods
- Berkshire County Shaker museum holding video conferences with baby animals
- Police arrest three in Queensbury narcotics bust
- HVCC: parents need not put their kid’s education on hold
- Greene County coronavirus update