Albany International Airport dealing with icy winter weather

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport is having to deal with the winter weather by keeping planes deiced and the runway clear.

Airport officials say snow is much easier to deal with as opposed to ice and water which is much more difficult to clear. The Airport’s Snow Team used large brooms Tuesday to move standing water off runways and taxiways.

Albany International Airport, American Eagle RJ

Planes were also sprayed with a coating of green Type 4 anti-icing fluid. The fluid is said to adhere to an aircraft and prevent ice build-up. Before applying the green fluid, planes are deiced using a mixture of hot water and deicing fluid.

