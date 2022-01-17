Some flights canceled at Albany Airport due to snowstorm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport has already received some cancellations because of a snowstorm that has impacted parts of the country. There could be more cancelations throughout the day as snow continues throughout the morning.

Five early morning flights have already been canceled due to the storm. Albany Airport is asking people to monitor the Airport’s website for information regarding their flights.

Even with these conditions Albany International Airport is still open and operating. The Airport’s Snow Team was activated last evening and continues to remove snow from runways, taxiways, and gate areas.