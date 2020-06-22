Albany International Airport begins to reopen services and food concessions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As airline travel picks up, that means good news for not just the flyers, but businesses on the inside of the airport.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, the Albany International Airport saw roughly a 97 percent decrease in travelers. Now, they’re down to about 80 percent, which is about 1,100 passengers per day compared to their yearly average or 4,100. With this slow and steady rise, they say we will continue to see more services resume operations.

“Today we are happy to have Chick-fil-a back online, folks are here they opened up at 5:30 this morning,” Director of Public Affairs and Albany County Airport Authority, Doug Myers, said. “As we proceed and as planes increase, we will be reopening up Silks and Starbucks will open up, the Albany Local and the rest of our confessions will open up as well.”

The Albany International Airport is taking their procedures day-by-day, Myers says assuring the confidence and safety of flyers is the number one priority.

“We are very proud of our housekeeping staff, which has kept the airport immaculate sanitizer sanitizer each day, I would say ultimate sanitizing at the airport,” Myers said. “They are constantly handling the touch surfaces of the airport, where you might come in contact with and making sure it’s sanitized and that our travels are safe.”

As airlines continue to add more flights, Myers says the rise in daily passengers will only grow.

“Putting together the task force, we had a plan of action to work for the airlines as well. Slowly things are coming back and they will come back; we will see more travel during July, August will be our busiest month,” Myers said. “I think within a year, you’ll be very surprised if the amount of air travel in the United States.”

