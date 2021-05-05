Albany International Airport announces new vehicle charging stations

by: Dave McQuilling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport announced the installation of 10 new vehicle charging stations on Wednesday. The new stations bring the total number of vehicle charging points at the airport to 16.

Airport officials claim the new stations typically provide up to 25 miles of range from each hour of charging.

CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority, Philip Calderone, said their Smart Airport Program is: “committed to supporting this growing number of vehicles and additional initiatives that are designed to shrink the Airport’s carbon footprint.”

Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority

Officials say the new charging stations are located on the fourth level of the new south parking garage and will be free to use. The new stations join the three already in the north parking garage and the three situated in the long-term parking lot.

The project was supported by ChargeReadyNY with partial funding provided by NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development) and National Grid.

