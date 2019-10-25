Albany International Airport adding kiosks for travelers to pay for parking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport announced changes to how travelers will pay for parking.

The airport says travelers will be able to pay for parking at strategically located kiosks within the terminal. The new payment system relies on license plate readers to speed payment.

The upgraded system will be phased in over the next two months.

The airport says they will be phasing out attendants in the main toll plaza in the future. Roving attendants will be available to offer parking assistance and instructions.