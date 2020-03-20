Albany Int. Airport introduces parking alterations due to reduced traffic

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport has announced changes to its parking procedure and rates.
Due to reported traffic losses by as much as 80 percent amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Airport’s Economy E-Lot has been closed and the Long-Term parking rate has been reduced to $6.00 per day.
The alterations are effective Friday, March 20.
