Albany Institute to offer free admission on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free admission in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK) is being offered by the Albany Institute of History and Art.

Admission to the museum will be free on Monday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free admission is sponsored by M&T Bank.

Some of the museum’s current exhibits include:

A Brilliant Bit of Color: The Work of Walter Launt Palmer

Painting the American Southwest: The Work of Otto Plaug

Joan Steiner’s Look-Alikes

The Hudson River School: Landscape Paintings from the Albany Institute

Ancient Egypt

Traders & Culture: Albany and the Formation of American Identity

Drop-in art making will also be offered to guests from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will explore the use of warm and cool colors using tempera paint sticks.

Tours are available for families using using the Family Discovery Tour. The tour is interactive and available through visitors’ cell phones or other smart devices.