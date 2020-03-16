Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Albany Institute of History and Art join the list of organizations closing to prevent further spread of the coronavirus

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Albany Institute of History & Art

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Institute of History and Art will close on March 16 and plan to reopen on April 1. The museum said they plan to use the time they are closed to clean the building.

The museum plans to offer ways for people to connect digitally including behind-the-scenes content, sneak peeks of exhibits and online lesson plans.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, our priority is the health and safety of our visitors, staff, researchers, and volunteers,” said Executive Director, Tammis Groft. ” We are committed to playing our part in containing the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus with the museum, we will use this closure period to complete a thorough cleaning of our building.” 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak