Albany Institute of History and Art cancels public events

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Institute of History and Art has canceled public events scheduled until the end of March. The museum said they will be monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and will reevaluate their plans as necessary.
People who purchased tickets for any of the canceled events will be contacted by museum staff regarding refunds and new event dates will be announced as soon as possible.
The gallery, research library and cafe will remain open but the museum is urging people who are sick to stay home and museum-goers to utilize social distancing and good hygiene when visiting. The museum will also be stepping up it’s cleaning efforts and disinfect high-use public spaces.
The museum said they are working on ways for people to engage with the museum online with behind-the-scenes content, sneak peeks of exhibitions, online lesson plans, and more.
Canceled events
- Guided gallery tours
- Art for All drop-in art-making on Saturdays
- March 15- Art workshops (adult and youth) with artist Ruby Silvious
- March 24 – Art Connects
- March 26 – Last Night: A Prohibition-Style Cocktail Party at Speakeasy 518
- March 30 – Annual Meeting of the Membership
For more information call 518-463-4478.
