Albany Institute of Art reopens to public with new policies and procedures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Institute of History and Art reopened its doors to the public after being closed since early spring due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum will reopen with new protocols in place to help visitors and staff feel comfortable and safe. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time to expedite the check in process.

“We look forward to re-opening to the public this summer,” says Albany Institute Board President F. Michael Tucker, “and our patrons can be assured that we are taking their safety seriously. Our tremendous staff has adapted to lots of changes these past few months and we know so many other organizations and businesses have been doing the same thing. We are excited to be able to welcome visitors again and share with them our incredible collection and programming focused on the arts and culture of New York’s Upper Hudson Valley.”

The Albany Institute galleries and Museum Shop will be open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. -5 p.m. The Museum Café will be open for take-out only.

More information is available on the museum’s website: www.albanyinstitute.org.