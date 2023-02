ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband and Possession of a Weapon. During a routine inmate search, a body scanner revealed that Yusuf Wallace, 24, hid a bag of marijuana inside his pants.

Further investigations also revealed Wallace had matches and a razor hidden in his pants. Wallace, who was originally confined for Larceny, will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court on February 6.