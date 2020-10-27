Albany inmate arrested for reported prison contraband

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Correctional Facility inmate, Anthony Drayton, 25, was arrested for reportedly possessing prison contraband.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department said Drayton was found to be in possession of a homemade shank that he kept inside of his cell. Drayton, who was being housed at the facility as a Fugitive from Justice out of the State of North Carolina, was found to be in possession of the metal shank along with a broken tablet that he had caused damage too during a search of his cell by Correction Officers.

Drayton was charged with the following:

  • One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class D felony)
  • One count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (a class E felony)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Drayton will be arraigned Wednesday morning at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court.

