Albany husband and wife charged with Social Security fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Justice says Denise Mitchell, 57, and John Mitchell, 61, of Albany, were arraigned Wednesday and charged with Social Security fraud. The federal indictment charged them with knowingly concealing Denise Mitchell’s work history and making a false statement in order to deceive the Social Security Administration (SSA) into paying disability benefits to her when she was not entitled to them.

The indictment alleges that from at least June 2015 until June 2017, Denise Mitchell and her husband John Mitchell, who acted as her representative payee, knowingly failed to disclose that she was working in order to deceive SSA into continuing to pay disability benefits.

The indictment also alleges that on June 8, 2017, she knowingly made a false statement in a form filed with the SSA regarding her work activity between August 2012 and June 2017.

The Mitchell’s could be sentenced to up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.