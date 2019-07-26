Albany Hot Yoga Spot taking yoga to new heights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Most of us are used to seeing yoga practiced on a mat, but at the Hot Yoga Spot in Albany, they’re taking yoga off the ground and into the air.

It’s not just an excuse to look and feel like a superhero, though that’s definitely a perk. Aerial yoga has specific benefits for your body and brain.

Instructors at the Hot Yoga Spot in Albany tell News10 that practicing on the silks releases tension in the spine. And from a sensory perspective, linear swinging is calming and organizing for the brain.

Aerial yoga is a practice that utilizes silks hanging from the ceiling to stretch and exercise the body.

Beginners and experts alike can take classes on the silks. But if being mid-air isn’t your thing, the Hot Yoga Spot offers plenty of classes on the ground, like classic hot yoga.

“[Hot yoga] is great to loosen up the muscles, tendons, joints, all that stuff,” Hot Yoga Spot owner Jess Fuller tells News10, “and it increases the cardiovascular output of the class.”

It’s important to stay hydrated before, during, and after hot yoga. It’s equally important to fuel your body with nutrients through food. BARE Juice Bar is in the same building as the Hot Yoga Spot, and their ingredients are good for post-workout eats.

“The natural foods that we use provide the body with a bunch of different health benefits,” Annie Berdar, owner and founder of BARE tells News10.

Annie says plant-based protein is also a great option for anyone looking to refuel. It can be added to anything on their menu.