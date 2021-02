ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council will host a virtual celebration of African American history online via their social media. The virtual event will be held on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The celebration will feature, live music, and the honoring of an extensive list of honorees from the African American community.

The event will be viewable on the Albany Common Council’s Facebook page or on its YouTube channel.