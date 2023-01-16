ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado echoed the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual community march in Albany.

“Nonviolence is the absolute commitment to the way of love,” Delgado said.

The event remembers and honors the life and work of Dr. King who led a Civil Rights movement and inspired countless people for equality.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan led the march and wreath-laying ceremony, noting Dr. King’s mission is present in the work Albany leaders do today.

“We are here to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but I am here to say as your mayor that we are not done and we must continue on the path to justice,” Sheehan said.

Lieutenant Governor Delgado stressing the importance of community in a politically divided time.

“Even if you don’t agree on every single issue, you don’t have to, we are human, we are different and yet we are the same,” Delgado said.