Albany HS’s Homecoming and Hall of Fame events canceled due to COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany is canceling the Homecoming and Hall of Fame events scheduled at Albany High School for the weekend of Friday, Sep. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 27 due to COVID.

This news comes after the Albany School District announced on Wednesday, September 22, they had eight confirmed COVID cases in multiple schools throughout their school district.

Only one of the eight new cases came from Albany High School, but this was still enough for the School District to cancel these events as cases continue to rise in the county and school district.

Events Canceled:

Small on-campus parade with the marching band

Guided tours of the new academic buildings at Albany High School

Induction ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021

Athletic events will continue as scheduled this Friday, Sep. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 2 with all required COVID health and safety protocols in place.