ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Just before 9a.m. the Albany Police Department notified Albany High School of a call claiming that shooting victims were present at the school. The school followed their protocol and was put into lockdown for a thorough investigation. At 9:20a.m., the calls were considered unfounded and the school resumed normal activities. Even though it was a hoax, board members argued that the stress felt from the event was real.

“Even though it does create a lot of disruption and trauma, we do take these threats seriously and we will continue to take those threats seriously, and do what we can to protect our students,” stated one board member.

The school is set to receive safety and security updates in April. An independent review will be done by the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal to suggest accommodations.

Before that happens, one concern brought up now during the meeting focused on budget voting being held during school hours in May. A few board members worried that members of the public may be able to come into contact with students then. Interim Superintendent John Yagielski said a solution is in the works with his team.

“We are going to ask them to go through each building and see what adjustments we would have to make to try to keep any problems between running the school with the children there and the voting,” explained Yagielski.

Yagielski posted an update on the situation Thursday to the City School District of Albany’s website. The superintendent urges parents and children to reach out to school officials and authorities immediately about any threats.