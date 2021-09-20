Albany High football season on pause until at least Oct 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Football players at Albany High are on pause from playing the sport until they are fully vaccinated. Students who are waiting to play said they didn’t know of the requirement until August 20.

The district made the requirement in order to protect its families from the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in the Capital Region.

“I understand that we have to get vaccinated, but the time that they told us, I don’t think that was fair. Other people got a little longer and they had time to prepare,” said football player Ange Abayisenga.

The school district said they laid out this guidance on August 6. On that day, the district released an update saying they will continue to follow the county health department’s guidance on high-risk sports.

Another statement on August 20 reiterates the district’s alignment with county and state health departments, but specifically said students in football, cheerleading and volleyball are required to be vaccinated.

“I couldn’t get the vaccine. My mom doesn’t want me to get the vaccine,” said football player Shamere Walden.

Walden said his family is moving to Florida so he can still play football without being vaccinated.

“They heard the news leak and they didn’t know I had to get the vaccine until I told them,” Walden said.

Students who aren’t fully vaccinated can practice with the team in non-contact drills.

Most students did not have a problem receiving the vaccine, but said they were disappointed they didn’t know of the requirement until late-August.

The school district expects enough players to be fully vaccinated to play in their October 1 game. The team will be halfway through their season.