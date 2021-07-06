Albany having citywide tree inventory and plan on planting over 2,000 trees

What makes trees stronger? It might be the same thing that can make people stronger

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Department of General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio announced the commencement of a citywide inventory of Albany’s street and park trees.

The inventory is designed to collect basic information about every tree located along Albany’s streets and in Albany’s parks, including their size, species, location, and other details relevant to their ongoing maintenance by city staff.

Albany plans on replacing lost trees while enhancing and preserving our urban forest for years to come, they would like to plant 2,025 new trees across the City by 2025.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “Obtaining an inventory of our park and street trees will help us proactively and strategically enhance our urban forest so it can thrive for generations to come. I want to thank Commissioner Panunzio, Deputy Commissioner Zeoli, and our partners at Davey Resource Group for helping us to secure the resources needed to ensure Albany has the most healthy and vibrant street and park trees possible.”