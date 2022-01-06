Albany gun violence: A 2021 timeline

Ahliek Leonard, 19, of Albany, was charged with Murder in connection to the shooting death of 36-year-old Andrew Miller in November 2021 on Delaware Avenue. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Despite it being a violent and deadly year from gun violence in Albany, city officials said they have been able to take 140 handguns and 51 long-arm rifles off the street. They also said that shooting incidents were down 34% and shooting victims were down 27%.

There were 17 homicides in the city, 13 were solved, according to Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins. He said all the statistics point to Albany gaining ground in the fight against gun violence at a Dec. 30 press conference.

“These are all clear and unmistakable indicators that progress in addressing gun violence in this community is occurring,” said Hawkins while acknowledging there is still work to do.

To help cities like Albany reduce gun violence, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to ramp up efforts to track guns. In her 2022 State of the State book, she outlined multiple ways she intends to get this done including tracking guns across state lines and investments in digital infrastructure that would make tracking guns used in crimes easier.

NEWS10 reported on 56 shooting incidents in Albany during 2021. July was a particularly violent month with 14 reported incidents involving 20 individuals who were shot including two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old. Two of the 20 who were shot died from their injuries.

Check out the timeline of Albany gun violence stories NEWS10 reported on last year.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg on Central Avenue near Lark Street, in the early morning hours of Jan. 3. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Uizaie Brigman, a 23-year-old Albany man, was shot and killed in the area of Ontario Street and Hamilton Street at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 11. Brigman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg around 11 a.m. on Elk Street just east of Lexington Avenue. Police were alerted about the shooting when the man entered the Albany Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of the gunshot wound.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the foot in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street. Police were alerted about the shooting when the man walked into Albany Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Shanita Thomas, a 32-year-old Albany woman was shot and killed on Central Avenue the evening of Jan. 31. Four other victims, two women aged 27 and 37 and two men aged 30 and 33, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the back in the area of Hoffman and Second Avenues. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man told police he was shot in the upper arm in the area of Thornton and Swinton Streets on the afternoon of Feb. 28. The victim received treatment at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old sustained injury to his arm and hand after being shot. The victim was found by police on Livingston Avenue just east of Judson Street at 11:50 a.m., he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center.

The Albany Police Department had been called to Lark Street near First Street for a shooting incident on Mar. 15 at 5:10 p.m. A 17-year-old male who sought treatment for a gunshot wound at Albany Medical Center told police he was shot in the leg during the incident on Lark Street.

A 43-year-old man was shot shortly before midnight on Third Street between Rawson and Colby Streets. The victim was treated on the scene for a gunshot wound to his leg and foot and taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man told police he was shot in the leg while walking in the area of Dove Street and Park Avenue around 10 p.m. Apr. 18. The victim was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chyna Forney, 18, of Albany was shot and killed on Essex Street near Watervliet Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on May 3. Forney was treated at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach but later died at Albany Medical Center.

A 51-year-old man was shot while in his car on First Street between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police received reports of shots fired on North Lake Avenue just north of Central Avenue around 1 a.m. on May 16. Shortly after police were notified a 33-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound to his abdomen at Albany Medical Center after being shot on Central Avenue.

A 35-year-old died after being shot in the back in the area of First and Quail Streets around 2:30 p.m. May 21. Five other victims ranging in age from 21 to 29, walked into three area hospitals with various injuries. This incident was one of two shootings resulting in death just hours apart on the same day.

A 39-year-old man died after being shot in the torso in the area of Central Avenue between Lexington and Henry Johnson Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on May 21. It was the second shooting death approximately four hours after another man died and six others were shot in an incident in the area of First and Quail Streets.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in the area of Grand Street and Van Zandt Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the back. Police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 4 p.m. on May 24 on Clinton Avenue.

Destiny Greene, a 15-year-old teenage girl from Latham was shot and later died after being brought to Albany Memorial Hospital. Police said the shooting happened in the neighborhood next to the governor’s mansion around 9 p.m. on May 24.

Devin McGlothan, 29, of East Greenbush was pronounced dead on the scene of an early morning shooting. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Quail Street between Western Avenue and Elberon Place.

A 25-year-old man promoted an investigation after walking into Albany Medical Center with an abdominal gunshot wound at 10:40 p.m. He was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the hand around 8:05 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and were later notified by Albany Medical Center the victim had come into the emergency room for treatment. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Albany Police responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 9:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center.

Two men were each shot in the arm on Morton Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. Police said they were initially called for a report of shots fired then notified by Albany Medical Center a short time later the two men had sought help via their emergency room.

A 19-year-old told police he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg after a shooting incident on Ontario Street around 9 p.m. Police were called by Albany Medical Center after the man went to the emergency room.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in a shooting incident around 3:15 p.m. Police said the injury was non-life-threatening.

At approximately 3 a.m., police said they responded to the area of South Pearl Street and Westerlo Street for reports of shots fired. Shortly thereafter, a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman walked into Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from the incident.

Two 15-year-old boys were shot in the leg at approximately 9:45 p.m. At the time police said their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

An 18-year-old was shot in the arm in the 200-block of Clinton Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the same 18-year-old shot in the arm on July 12 on Clinton Avenue was shot in the back at approximately 5:35 p.m. He was taken to Albany Medical Center and listed in stable but critical condition.

A 38-year-old was shot in the back at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of First Street. He was treated by emergency personnel at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center.

A 34-year-old was shot in the head in the area of Willett Street and Hudson Avenue around 1 a.m. The victim identified as Lamon Lanier from Albany, died from his injury the next day.

Police said they found Rashad Nicholson, 30, of Albany in the road with gunshot wounds to his torso. Nicholson died a few hours later. A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were also shot in the incident. They were treated at Albany Med for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the arms sometime around 9 p.m. He was admitted to the emergency room at Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the arm in the area of Washington Avenue and Quail Street at approximately 2 a.m. Police said the victim told them he was shot by an unknown person.

A 25-year-old man was reportedly shot in the leg in the evening. Police said he told them he was shot by an unknown person in the area of Second Avenue and Raymo Street.

A 19-year-old and 22-year-old were both shot in their torso in the area of Catherine and Elizabeth Streets. The 19-year-old, identified as Jordan Latimer, died.

Tyrone Wroten, 46, was found by police near the intersection of Quail and Second Streets with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

An 18-year-old was shot in the leg in the 400 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue around 12:55 a.m. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five men ranging in age from 17-48 were shot in an incident on Sherman Street near Henry Johnson Boulevard. A sixth man aged 31 was shot in his torso and ankle in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue. At the time, police said their injuries were all non-life-threatening.

A man was shot in the leg at the public parking area of 124 Central Avenue. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

A 16-year-old was shot in the leg at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Benson Street. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 53-year-old was shot in the leg in the area of Sherman and Robin Streets. He was treated by emergency medical services and taken to Albany Medical Center.

A 46-year-old was shot in the leg around 2:20 a.m. He was shot while on the 100 block of Quail Street between Bradford Street and West Street.

Police found 35-year-old Shawn Terry, of Rensselaer at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old was shot in the torso around 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Central Avenue near the intersection of Robin Street. He was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:30 p.m. police said a 27-year-old was shot in the hip while on Ten Broeck Place near North Swan Street. He was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were notified after a 33-year-old man went to the emergency room at Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. Police said the incident happened at approximately 6 p.m. and that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the torso at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Second and Judson Streets. He was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Six men ranging in ages from 25-42 were shot around 10:50 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lake Avenue near Elk Street. Police said they found Alexander Bolton, 29, of New Bedford, Massachusetts at the scene with a gunshot wound to the torso. Bolton was treated at the scene and later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

After a 21-year-old sought treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, police determined he had been shot in the area of the 300 block of First Street near Judson Street.

A 44-year-old was shot in the torso on Livingston Avenue between Ontario and Terminal Streets at around 9:05 p.m. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Responding to a reported shooting, police discovered a 53-year-old had been shot in the abdomen and leg at a home on Lexington Avenue near Second Street around 5:30 a.m. He was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and sent to Albany Medical Center.

A pair of individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after being shot in the 100 block of Allen Street and Manning Boulevard around 7:50 p.m. They were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

A 16-year-old male and 16-year-old female sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Quail Street near Spring Street. They were both treated at Albany Medical Center.

Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Miller from Albany was shot and killed on Delaware Avenue near Carroll Terrace.