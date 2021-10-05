Albany gas prices, Tuesday, October 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, October 5, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices are averaging $3.23/g Monday, October 4, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Gas prices in Albany are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.99/g Monday, October 4 while the most expensive is $3.35/g, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday, October 4 is $2.97/g while the highest is $3.69/g, a difference of 72.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.18/g Monday, October 4. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

October 4, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 4, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 4, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 4, 2017: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

October 4, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 4, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 4, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 4, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 4, 2012: $4.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

October 4, 2011: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.12/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g.

Hartford- $3.12/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.13/g.

Springfield- $3.04/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/g.

“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks.”