Albany gas prices still on the rise

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. The rising cost of gasoline is being felt across the U.S., as the national average price has gone up from $2 per gallon last year to $3 per gallon as of June 9, according to data from the American Automobile Association. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gas prices have recently been on a steady rise the past couple of months. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany, gas prices have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week and the average price of gas is $3.07/g today.

GasBuddy reports that the lowest priced gas station in Albany is $2.83/g, while the highest-priced gas station is $3.21/g. Since last month in Albany, the price of gas has risen 5.3 cents, and from a year ago the price has risen 87.5 cents.

It’s not just in Albany, the national average is up 93.5 cents per gallon from this time last year and up 2 cents per gallon from last month.

“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

