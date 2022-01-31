Albany gas prices rise on Monday, January 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, January 31, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Average gasoline prices in Albany have risen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g Monday, January 31, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 11.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.15/g Monday, January 31 while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.85/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g today. The national average is up 6.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

January 31, 2021: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

January 31, 2020: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

January 31, 2019: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 31, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 31, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 31, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

January 31, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

January 31, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

January 31, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

January 31, 2012: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.44/g, up 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/g.

Hartford- $3.45/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

Springfield- $3.27/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/g.

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”