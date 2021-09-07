Albany gas prices rise in September 7 report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, September 7, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices have risen 5.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.24/g Tuesday, September 7. Gas prices in Albany are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.99/g Tuesday, September 7, while the most expensive is $3.39/g, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.93/g while the highest is $4.19/g, a difference of $1.26/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g Tuesday, September 7. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

September 7, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 7, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 7, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 7, 2017: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 7, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 7, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

September 7, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

September 7, 2013: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

September 7, 2012: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

September 7, 2011: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.12/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

$3.12/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g. Hartford- $3.11/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

$3.11/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g. Springfield- $3.02/g, up 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/g.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”