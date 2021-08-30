Albany gas prices rise in August 30 report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 30, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices have risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17/g Monday, August 30. Gas prices in Albany are 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.99/g Monday, August 30, while the most expensive is $3.31/g, a difference of 32.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday, August 30 is $2.87/g while the highest is $3.89/g, a difference of $1.02/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today. The national average is down 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 90.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

August 30, 2020: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

August 30, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 30, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 30, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

August 30, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

August 30, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

August 30, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 30, 2013: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 30, 2012: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

August 30, 2011: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.12/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/g.

Hartford- $3.06/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.06/g.

Springfield- $2.98/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/g.

“While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines. We’re likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that. While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked. The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding- which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low.”