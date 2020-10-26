Albany gas prices remain unchanged from last week

FILE – In this April 23, 2019, file photo, a motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station in Sacramento, Calif. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere could threaten oil supply, which could push the price of oil and gasoline higher. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.24/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations. Gas prices in Albany are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 38.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $1.98/g Monday while the most expensive is $2.45/g, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $1.93/g while the highest is $2.79/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.14/g Monday. The national average is down 4.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Here are historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

October 26, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

October 26, 2018: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

October 26, 2017: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 26, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 26, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

October 26, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

October 26, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

October 26, 2012: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

October 26, 2011: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

October 26, 2010: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include:

Waterbury- $2.08/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.14/g.

Hartford- $2.09/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.

Springfield- $1.98/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.99/g.

“Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop, with potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “More stations are falling back under $2 per gallon, in fact the highest amount of stations since May are now under that level, and I do believe that trend will continue at least for now as improvement in the coronavirus situation remains elusive. There may be minor disruption in price and localized supply challenges as Tropical Storm Zeta again takes aim for the Gulf Coast, but like we’ve seen with Laura, Sally and Delta, these issues have been very minor compared to a normal year due to the reduction in our gasoline appetite.”

LATEST STORIES