ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, March 14, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Average gas prices in Albany are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.42/g Monday, March 14. Prices in Albany are 71.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.54/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $4.19/g Monday, March 14, while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.89/g while the highest was $5.56/g, a difference of $1.67/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32/g Monday, March 14. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

March 14, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 14, 2020: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

March 14, 2019: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 14, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 14, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 14, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

March 14, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 14, 2014: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 14, 2013: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

March 14, 2012: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $4.38/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.38/g.

Hartford- $4.45/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.45/g.

Springfield- $4.29/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.29/g.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”