Albany gas prices fall in latest report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 16, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.15/g on Monday, August 16. Gas prices are 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 89.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany is $2.93/g while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.91/g while the highest is $3.89/g, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g on Monday, August 16. The national average is the same from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

August 16, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 16, 2019: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

August 16, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 16, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 16, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

August 16, 2015: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 16, 2014: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

August 16, 2013: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 16, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

August 16, 2011: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

“As the number of Covid cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, the tropics are heating up, which could be a source of upward pressure on gas prices should we see a major hurricane target the Gulf Coast. However, without such a storm, gas prices may see some stability over the coming week or two, before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up.”