ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, April 11, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Average gas prices in Albany have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.14/g Monday, April 18, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 17.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.28/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.87/g Monday, April 18 while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday, April 18 was $3.45/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

April 18, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 18, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

April 18, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 18, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

April 18, 2017: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 18, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 18, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

April 18, 2014: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 18, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

April 18, 2012: $4.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.75/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.74/g.

Hartford- $3.81/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.83/g.

Springfield- $3.90/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.95/g.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”