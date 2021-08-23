Albany gas prices fall again in latest report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 23, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.15/g Monday, August 23. Gas prices in Albany are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.95/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 34.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in New York state is $2.87/g, while the highest is $3.79/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g Monday, August 23. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 96.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

August 23, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g

August 23, 2019: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 23, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

August 23, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 23, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

August 23, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 23, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 23, 2013: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 23, 2012: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

August 23, 2011: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury: $3.11/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

Hartford: $3.06/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/g.

Springfield: $2.95/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

“Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as Covid unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single day declines in the national average in nearly three years. The good news won’t end there, either, as I fully expect the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The bottom line for motorists is that if they don’t absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week.”