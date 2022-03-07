COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – How much are you spending at the gas pump? News 10 has been checking at local stations in Albany to see who is carrying the cheapest gas.

The price has been changing daily. We spotted BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has the cheapest gas. There was a line forming in the parking lot Monday morning around 8 a.m. Sabrina Martinez has been traveling across the East Coast since Friday. She has been a regular at the pumps recently. She is now making her way back to her home state, Ohio. During her journey, she has been using the app GasBuddy to find the lowest prices. BJ’s gas price was set at $3.99 at 6 a.m. Monday morning. At 8 a.m., the gas went up to $4.02.

“Anything under $4, my whole trip from Ohio to Rhode Island — all of that, I have not spent over $4.05… I always look on GasBuddy, that’s my trick,” said Sabrina. GasBuddy is a great tool to check for the cheapest gas station near you.