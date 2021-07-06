Albany gas price weekly update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany, the price of gas has risen 0.9 cents a gallon in the past week and the average price of gas is $3.11/g.

The cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.85/g today while the most expensive is $3.28/g, a difference of 43.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.83/g while the highest is $4.19/g, a difference of $1.36/g.

Past ten years of Albany and national gas price averages on July 6:

July 6, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 6, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 6, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 6, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 6, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 6, 2015: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 6, 2014: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

July 6, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 6, 2012: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

July 6, 2011: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

“Gasoline demand over the holiday weekend certainly did not disappoint as millions of Americans flooded the roads for the long weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years, and in the process, we could have set new all-time records for consumption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As OPEC+ met over the weekend and saw a heated disagreement about raising oil production, WTI crude oil surged in Monday evening electronic trading to nearly $77 per barrel on higher demand and a lack of additional supply from OPEC amidst a mountain of disagreement on how to respond to the market. For now, with imbalances in supply and demand continuing, motorists will continue digging deeper to pay for gasoline as prices are likely headed no where but up until global supply starts to catch up with the continued surge in demand.”