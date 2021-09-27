Albany gas price update, September 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, September 27, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.24/g Monday, September 27, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Gas prices in Albany are 7.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.96/g Monday, September 27 while the most expensive is $3.37/g, a difference of 41.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.99/g while the highest is $3.69/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

September 27, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 27, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

September 27, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 27, 2017: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 27, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 27, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 27, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 27, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

September 27, 2012: $4.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

September 27, 2011: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”