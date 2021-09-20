Albany gas price update, September 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, September 20, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices have not changed in the past week, averaging $3.24/g Monday, September 20. Gas prices in Albany are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 95.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.90/g Monday, September 20 while the most expensive is $3.39/g, a difference of 49.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday, September 20 is $2.97/g while the highest is $3.89/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g Monday, September 20. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

September 20, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

September 20, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 20, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 20, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

September 20, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 20, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 20, 2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 20, 2013: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

September 20, 2012: $4.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

September 20, 2011: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.14/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/g.

Hartford- $3.11/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

Springfield- $3.04/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall.”