Albany gas price update on Monday, January 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, January 17, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.44/g Monday, January 17, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices in Albany are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $3.27/g Monday, January 17 while the most expensive is $3.59/g, a difference of 32.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday, January 17 is $2.85/g while the highest is $4.49/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

January 17, 2021: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

January 17, 2020: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 17, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 17, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

January 17, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 17, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2012: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.40/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.44/g.

Hartford- $3.42/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.43/g.

Springfield- $3.23/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28/g

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”