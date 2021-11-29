Albany gas price update Monday, November 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, November 22, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.52/g Monday, November 29. Gas prices in Albany are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29/g higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany is priced at $3.34/g Monday, November 29 while the most expensive is $3.65/g, a difference of 31.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state is $2.85/g while the highest is $4.49/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g Monday, November 29. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 5 years:

November 29, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 29, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

November 29, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

November 29, 2017: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

November 29, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.51/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55/g.

Hartford- $3.49/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.51/g.

Springfield- $3.35/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.36/g.

“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron. But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”