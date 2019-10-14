Albany firefighters and police officers rescue kittens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five tiny kittens spent the night on Sunday in the South Station, on the lap of an Albany police officer.

Firefighters responded to a fire in North Albany on Walter St. last night. While in the basement, they found the kittens. They rescued them from danger.

The firefighters put them in a nearby recycling bin to keep them safe.

Albany Police Officers heard little meows coming from the recycling bin, and found the little guys in there. They took them to their South Station, where Officer John Polec took care of them throughout the night.

Officer John Polec with the rescued kittens.

Todd Cramer, Vice President at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, watched over the kittens on Monday.

“They’re young. They’re three to four weeks old and they’re not independent enough to be safe on their own. They were cold,” Cramer told News10, “who doesn’t love a kitten, right?”

But the officer doesn’t exactly have the motherly touch baby kittens really crave at that age.

“If we had mom, that would be ideal for them,” Cramer said, “so we’re hoping if she turns up we can get them reunited.”

Stephanie Davis lives in the home that caught fire Sunday night.

“Everybody was safe,” Davis told News10, “then the firemen came out with five kittens.”

She had no idea they were in her basement. She suspects a stray got in somehow, and gave birth.

She wanted to keep one, but says her landlord does not allow pets.

The kittens will not be available for adoption for at least a month.

But the firefighters and police who rescued them will have first dibs.