Albany firefighter passes away off duty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An active Albany firefighter has passed away while off duty. The Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association confirmed Edward “Eddie” Person died on Saturday October 17.

An active firefighter assigned to the Rescue Squad D Platoon, Person began his career at the Albany Fire Department in September 2006. While with the rescue squad, Eddie was based at the Arbor Hill Fire Station.

He was also described as being “one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet and interact with off the job,” and “a dedicated union member and the definition of a brother to everyone on our job.”

Before becoming a firefighter, Person served honorably in the US Army. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

