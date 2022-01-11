Albany Fire Department reminds residents of fire safety, prevention measures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following the recent tragic fires in New York and Philadelphia, the Albany Fire Department reminded Capital Region residents Monday of safety measures that should be taken in order to prevent such tragedies in your home. The department also advised members of the public on best practices that should be followed if a fire is to occur, which could save lives.

According to the reminder post, which was placed on Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s Facebook page, it is important to remember to:

Have an escape plan

Install and make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functional and change the batteries regularly

If you are in a structure that is on fire, be sure to close the door behind you when you leave and test closed doors for heat before opening.

The Fire Department also stressed the importance of fire safety education, and directed the public to the National Fire Protection Association’s website. Everyone is encouraged to get educated on these lifesaving practices.

If you see a fire or are in a structure where a fire breaks out, call 911. Fire prevention: look, listen, learn.