Albany Film Festival plans hybrid spring 2021 return

Albany Film Festival

Banner for the Spring 2021 Albany Film festival. Provided by The NYS Writers Institute

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a postponement due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The NYS Writers Institute announced the inaugural Albany Film Festival will take place April 24 through May 3. Organizers announced the festival will take place at a series of virtual and in-person events.

The festival will feature online panel discussions, workshops, and conversations with film producers, filmmakers, and screenwriters. A complete schedule of events can be found on the Albany Film Fest website.

As part of the festival the 195-foot-wide façade of UAlbany’s Science Library building will be lit up as part of the “Passages” multimedia display. Showings will be held 8:30 through 11 p.m. Friday, April 30, through Monday, May 3, registration is required.

All Albany Film Festival events are free and open to the public.

The Director of the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany, Paul Grondahl, released a statement on the festivals’ return:

“The Albany Film Festival will celebrate the rich heritage of filmmaking in the Capital Region, inspire young filmmakers to tell their stories and reinforce the connection between storytelling and cinema. This inaugural event is revamped and rescheduled due to the pandemic. After a terrible year, we need the uplift and shared experience of the Albany Film Festival more than ever.”

Paul Grondahl, director of the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany

